Lagos Hajj Pilgrims To Begin Return Journey Today

The Lagos State Government has announced that the 2023 Hajj pilgrims from the state will begin their return journey back home on Friday.

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said the Amir-ul-Hajj, Anofiu Elegushi, made the announcement during a press briefing on the Hajj operations.

READ ALSO: 2023 Hajj: 14 Nigerian Pilgrims Died, Two Gave Birth In Saudi Arabia – NAHCON

The Amir-ul-Hajj disclosed that the return journey would begin “with a ‘special flight’ expected to airlift all the elderly and those with medical challenges,” adding that “the airlifting exercise would run through July 8, 9, and 10 until the 22nd of July, when the officials would be airlifted.”

Speaking on subsequent pilgrimages, Elegushi said, “As of next year, the purchase of the Hajj form, payment for the Hajj fare, and all other processes will be done online in order to reduce paperwork and time.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has sent his condolences to the family of Alhaja Kuburat Shekoni, who lost her life in Makkah in the early hours of Wednesday after completing the Hajj rites.

Elegushi stated that the governor, who was sad about the development, had hoped to have all the 3,662 pilgrims from the state back home alive.