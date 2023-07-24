Lagos Police Arrest Beninese Father For Attempting To Use Son For Ritual

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested one Pome Banda, a 50-year-old Beninese father and three others who allegedly lured a nine-year-old boy from the Benin Republic for money ritual.

Ari Mohammed, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, who confirmed the news to pressmen said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Zone 2 got information about the plan and deployed police operatives to act as the herbalists who wanted to help them to use the boy for the money ritual.

“The operatives started discussing with the boy’s father, his brother living in Nigeria, one Benjamin Balobi, and two Nigerians – Segun Shile and Ige Koshelu.

“Banda left Ajah Jakatome, his hometown in the Benin Republic, and came to Nigeria on May 30, 2023, with his son after telling him that they were coming to secure a housemaid job for him,” the AIG said.

The boy was given to a man simply identified as Baba Shina, now at large, as his house help.

Mohammed added: “After the boy lived with Baba Shina for a month, he was then taken back to Cotonou and N35,000 was given to his father in his presence as salary so as to confuse the boy.

“Between June 17 and 23, Banda, after making final arrangements with other suspects, brought the boy from Benin Republic again to Nigeria for money-making ritual purposes.

“The four suspects involved were arrested at Sango Ota in Ogun, the presumed native doctor place. All suspects have confessed to the crime.

“They will be charged to court soon at the completion of the investigation.”