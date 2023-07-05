Lagos Recorded 111 Defilement Cases In 3 months – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that it recorded 111 defilement cases in Lagos State, between April and June 2023.

The Lagos State Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the command was concerned about the increasing number of defilement cases in the state.

He added that 14 rape and 56 cases of domestic violence were also recorded during the period, noting that 99 suspects were charged in court.

READ ALSO: Court Remands 41-Year-Old Man Who Allegedly Raped His Lover’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos

“About 83 cases were currently under investigation, which shows the command’s commitment to prosecuting any domestic and gender-based violence in Lagos state,” Hundeyin said.

“The remodelling of the command’s gender unit by Idowu Owohunwa, commissioner of police, Lagos command, was an indication of his commitment to deal decisively with gender-based violence culprits.”

He said that more officers had been trained and added to the unit with a view to improving investigations on gender-based violence cases.

The Police spokesperson appealed to the public to always speak out when abused or when they witnessed gender and sexual abuses around them, and assured that the command would rise to protect their rights.