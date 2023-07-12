Link Voters’ Register With NIN To Guarantee Election Credibility — Aregbesola Urges INEC

The former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to link its voters register with the database of the National Identification Number, NIN, to tackle credibility and transparency issues in the nation’s electoral processes.

He said the singular act is capable of ending the problem of underage voting and multiple registrations among prospective voters in the electoral process.

The former Osun State Governor made this known on Tuesday while presenting the lead paper, “Towards Free, Fair, and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN) at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Stating that the transparency of the electoral process is vital to the sustainability of a nation, the former Osun State Governor is of the opinion that appropriate statistics are key to the entrenchment of accountability; the first step to achieving development.

The former minister said: “I am suggesting a more seamless registration system that will be continuous and terminates only a few weeks before the election, to allow for compilation and printing of cards. This registration should be synced with the National Identification Number (NIN).

“It will automatically eliminate underage voters and the possibility of multiple registrations. More importantly, people should be able to do the registration online, on their own, just like most application processes we have today. They should only go to INEC office for biometric data capture and card collection only.

“The second factor in the electoral process is the delineation of voting constituencies and poling units. This should be population based. There is also always chaos on election day as voters will be running helter-skelter, trying to find their polling units. There should be a system of notification or personal check to avoid this confusion.

“Thirdly, it appears for most part that agents of the political parties don’t know what to do on election day and at the polling units. INEC should endeavour to train them on what specific roles they will play in election.

“Fourthly, the logistics should be smooth and seamless. In many instances, voting officials will arrive late or without the materials or the machines may just start malfunctioning. Elections should start and end on schedule. Many voters are eventually disenfranchised due to late commencement of voting.”

READ MORE: APC Elders’ Caucus Gives Condition To Accept Aregbesola