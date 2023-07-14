LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is Live on Prime Video!

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, the highly anticipated unscripted series, is now available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video!

Hosted by Nigeria’s King of Comedy, Basketmouth, this hilarious series brings together Nigeria’s top-tier comedy acts for an unforgettable celebrity showdown. Watch as Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki battle it out to be the Last One Laughing.

Stream LOL: Last One Laughing Naija now on Prime Video and get ready for non-stop laughter. Don’t miss out on the comedic talent and unpredictable moments that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

To enjoy LOL: Last One Laughing Naija and a wide selection of Nigerian Originals, Nollywood titles, and popular global Amazon Originals and Exclusives, sign up for a Prime Video Nigeria subscription today at www.primevideo.com. Customers can sign up for a Prime Video Nigeria subscription for 2,300 NGN per month, after a free trial, by visiting www.primevideo.com. Prime Video members can stream, download, and watch anytime, anywhere through the Prime Video app on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com. Customers can control the amount of data they use by selecting Good, Better, or Best streaming quality or download on their mobile device for offline viewing later.

Watch now and prepare to laugh your heart out with LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, exclusively on Prime Video!

For more information, please visit the Prime Video Press Center.

Follow LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija:

Official Hashtags: #primevideonaija #JapaToPrimeVideo / #LastOneLaughingingNaijaI

nstagram: @PrimeVideoNaija

Twitter: @PrimeVideoNaija