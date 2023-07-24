Many Feared Dead As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Ondo

Tragedy struck on Sunday when 15 persons were reportedly burnt to death after a tanker exploded at Ore, Odigbo Local government area, Ondo State.

According to a source in the area, who spoke with The Guardian, the explosion occurred when the fuel was ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the people who was scooping fuel that spilled from a tanker.

The source, who gave her name as Nireti, disclosed that the incident happened along Showboy Road, adjacent to a filling station in Ore.

She narrated that after losing control, the truck spilled its contents on the road, after which people began to rush in order to scoop fuel.

The source, a trader in the area, added that over 15 bodies were roasted in the inferno, including three children and a pregnant woman.

She said: “I was in my shop when I heard the tanker fall. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone.

“Three children died, and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman who wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her.”

Meanwhile, another eye witness identified as Cyriacus said they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

Cyriacus stated that some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by their Cleric.

He said: “We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, when contacted, said she was yet to get details of the incident.