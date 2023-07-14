“May You Never Be At Peace” – Charly Boy Curses INEC Chairman, Yakubu

Controversial Nigerian veteran singer and popular supporter of Peter Obi, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the 2023 election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that the Labour Party (LP), yesterday, called for the immediate removal and prosecution of INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The party and its presidential campaign council asked the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

“We also demand unequivocally the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu and the commencement of forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC,” LP demanded.

However, Charly Boy via his Twitter, prayed that Yakubu would never be at peace for the hopelessness he has caused Nigerians.

He wrote, “I Pray for INEC.

“May it never be good for Yakubu and his lineage.

“May Nigeria happen to all his children. May he never be at Peace for the hopelessness he caused Nigerians. The Judges both at the Tribunal and Supreme Court, if you refuse to save our country, may we all die here.”