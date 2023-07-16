Mother Of Eight Births Triplets In Kebbi, Receives Govt. Support

Fadimatu Aliyu Labbo, a mother of eight, at the weekend, delivered triplets, in Zauro, outskirts of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to Felicia Paul, the matron of Fati-Lami Maternity Complex of Sir Yahaya Specialists Hospital, the mother of eight was bleeding profusely after delivering the triplets (boys) at home.

The matron furthered that she was rushed to the hospital before she was stabilized.

Paul also charged women to ensure they deliver at hospitals because it is dangerous for them to do so at home without the support of a medical personnel.

Information Nigeria understands that the State’s First Lady, Hajiya Zainab Nasare, delivered food items and cash to Labbo’s family as support via the Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Hajiya Sani Udu.

The father of the triplets, Malam Aliyu Labbo, according to Daily Trust, said he was excited over the coming of the babies and support from the government.