Muslim Group Storms Traditionalist’s House, Warns Against Isese Festival In Ilorin

A Muslim group identified as Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, in Ilorin, Kwara State, has warned an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, against organizing Isese festival in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the group stormed the residence of a traditional religion priestess to caution her against embarking on planned Isese festival in five local government areas, which constitute the Ilorin Emirate in the state capital.

The Islamic group noted that Isese festival must not take place in Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Moro and Asa.

In a viral video published on Facebook on Monday by one Arowolo Abdulfatai (Sheikh Abdul Fathai Arowolo), members of the group, located in the Oke Adini area of Ilorin, said the visit was prompted by reports of an imminent traditional festival, known as Isese, by the priestess.

In a short video published after the visit, Yeye Omolara said: ”I have been living in Ilorin for many years and have experienced nothing but peace until recently. I have always been fair and kind to my neighbours and this has been reciprocated over the years.

”One of my people shared the invite online which caught the attention of the Imams. In a matter of hours, I was tagged on numerous posts and also began to receive death threats.

”I also heard that meetings were being held to ensure that the Aje festival does not hold in Ilorin.”

The priestess, who is an Osun devotee, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, had reportedly released fliers announcing a three-day traditional event aimed at celebrating certain Yoruba deities.

Reacting to the social media post, members of the Muslim group stormed the home of Yeye Adesikemi where her sister simply identified as Alaba, whom many of the Imams present, took turns to either address or confront with statements and questions, to warn against the actualisation of said event.

Speaking in Yoruba, a member of the group, who described himself as an Imam, said, “Ilorin does not permit idol worshipping, we are ardent Muslims in the land of the Emirate.”

Another Imam further reiterated the group’s stance, adding that they were sent by the “Emir of Ilorin, to warn against this Isese festival.”

However, the state Police Command on Sunday said that it had yet to get an official report on the purported ban imposed by the Islamic sect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, said, “Kwara Police Command has not received any official report from any citizens concerning the warning to Yeye Olokun you referred to.”

Ajayi also reiterated the command’s readiness to forestall any face-off that could arise between the Muslim community and the traditionalists in the state.

“We are firmly on ground to forestall any security breach that could happen,” he said.