Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Remi Tinubu Denies Husband Locked Aso Villa Chapel

The First Lady of the Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, has not closed down the Aso Villa Chapel.
According to her, Tinubu is yet to pick another Chaplain after the exit of the last Chaplain.
Mrs. Tinubu, in a statement on Monday, said contrary to rumours making the round online, her husband still has the right to select a Chaplain for the Aso Villa Chapel.
The statement, which the office of the First Lady issued, noted that “Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the Aso Rock Chapel by the first lady; we wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the actual situation.
“The first lady never gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.
“Presently, there are weekly fellowships going on at the chapel, including midweek fellowship on Tuesdays. However, Mr. President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain.”
Recall that during the campaign period of the 2023 general election, the vice presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, asserted that the chapel in Aso Rock would be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Okowa reportedly stated this at a meeting with members of the Isoko Church Leaders Council held at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South local government area of the state.
He said, “I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will be done in our state and in Nigeria. This is the time for us to rise up in faith and not time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious and have to think from inside.
“It is my prayer that the chapel in Government House, Asaba, will remain to the glory of God.”