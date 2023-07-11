Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Remi Tinubu Denies Husband Locked Aso Villa Chapel

The First Lady of the Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, has not closed down the Aso Villa Chapel.

According to her, Tinubu is yet to pick another Chaplain after the exit of the last Chaplain.

Mrs. Tinubu, in a statement on Monday, said contrary to rumours making the round online, her husband still has the right to select a Chaplain for the Aso Villa Chapel.

The statement, which the office of the First Lady issued, noted that “Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the Aso Rock Chapel by the first lady; we wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the actual situation.

“The first lady never gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.