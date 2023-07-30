‘My Husband’s Mistress Used Spell On Him, Alleged Child Isn’t His’ — Wife of Defunct Skye Bank Chair, Tunde Ayeni

Abiola Ayeni, wife of the chairman of defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni, has accused an Abuja-based lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu, of using fetish means to hypnotise her husband.

According to Abiola, who made the disclosure in a chat with ThisDay, her husband was “an unsuspecting and naive victim” of Alagwu.

The wife said “…money makes a man misbehave. Friends make a man misbehave, and strange women seduce men with all manner of Jazz (juju) to make a man misbehave.”

She also accused Alagwu of being a “diabolical … runs girl” with plans of foisting the paternity of another man’s child on her husband.

Abiola furthered that her husband wasn’t the father of Alagwu’s child, despite Tunde admitting to having been in a brief relationship with Alagwu sometime in 2019.

She accused Alagwu of being a “desperate gold digger … who thinks she can become Mrs Ayeni by merely pinning a child on her highest-paying victim.”

While hinting that her husband had been under Alagwu’s spell, Abiola queried how “a man who is happily married and in his right senses be spending lavishly on a prostitute of that age? Such magnitude of spending should raise the question: ‘In return for what…five-minute pleasure?’

“When spending becomes unusual, you should suspect that a man is under a spell. So, whatever she claims my husband bought for her, she knows what she did to get it from him.”

On how the scandal has affected her marriage, Abiola said, “My marriage is standing solid. My husband’s love for me is not threatened, and he is not lost. My children are unmoved by the claim, and my husband has no children outside the three we have together.

“And it is quite surprising that despite her degree in Law, she needs somebody to tell her that a child is not a marriage certificate! Neither does a child offer her security to maintain a fake lifestyle that she has become accustomed to.

“Anyway, she has been warned through our lawyers to desist from parading herself as Mrs Ayeni because she is not, and she will never be as the Lord lives.

“My husband and I are legally married. As for her calling her child by my husband’s surname, Ayeni is many. The child is not Tunde Ayeni’s child. Period! When she is tired of calling the child the borrowed name, she will change it to her father’s name,” Abiola added.