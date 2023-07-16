N1bn Fraud: Court Orders Release Of Ganduje’s Ex-Commissioner, Saleh

Justice S. A Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the release of Idris Wada Saleh, the ex-commissioner of works under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Information Nigeria had reported that a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court remanded the accused in the custody of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC)

Saleh is facing a two-count charge of false information and cheating.

The Commission said sometime in 2023, the defendant released N1 billion to Arafat construction company, No stone construction company and Multi resources for the rehabilitation of 30 roads in the metropolis, but none was carried out.

As a reaction, Saleh, however, filed a motion exparte on July 11, through his counsel, Abdulgafar Murtala, urging the court to restrain the commission from further detaining or intimidating him.

READ ALSO: Gandollar: Kano APC Tells Ganduje To Disregard Anti-Graft Agency Invitation

The respondents in the suit included the PCACC, Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano state government, the state Attorney General, AIG Zone 1, the state commissioner of police, the State Security Service and Civil Defense Corps.

The judge barred the respondents, their agents, servants, privies, and/or anyone acting on their behalf from further arresting, detaining, or intimidating the applicant until the originating motion was heard and decided.

“The second respondent is hereby ordered to stay any other proceedings in respect of this case pending the hearing of the originating motion.

“This matter shall be given accelerated hearing,” he said.

Amobeda adjourned the matter until July 19 for hearing.