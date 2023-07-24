N30,000 As Minimum Wage Is ‘Criminal Wage,’ I Pay My Cleaner N60,000 — Oshiomhole

Lawmaker representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has condemned the country’s minimum wage of N30,000.

Describing the current minimum wage as “criminal wage,” he disclosed that he pays his cleaner N60,000 monthly.

Featuring on Channels Television, the senator said the current minimum wage was not enough for workers.

“What we call minimum wage is a criminal wage.

READ ALSO: Hardship: Trust Tinubu’s Process, He Came With A Plan — George Akume Assures Nigerians

“I can tell you what I have decided to pay my cleaner. My cleaner is just a primary school…I’m not sure she even has a school leaving certificate. But she’s knowledgeable enough to clean the house.

“I found myself unable to pay her less than N60,000 – in fact, N60,000. It’s about my conscience. I’m trying to imagine what she has to pay for a house. She told me she has four children.

“I’m trying to imagine how she has to look after those children and I cannot question why she should have four children,” the former Edo State Governor said.