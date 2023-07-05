N55m Vehicle Stolen In Abuja Found In Delta

A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB Crossover SUV worth N55 million that was stolen during test-drive in Abuja by a thief who posed as a buyer has finally been found in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

While announcing the recovery of the Mercedes-Benz GLB, Daggash Autos, posted a picture of the alleged thief and a video of the car on its official Twitter handle.

Recall that a car dealer identified as Manga had filed a complaint alleging that one Henry, who claims he resides in Gwarinpa, absconded with one of his cars.

According to Vanguard report, Manga’s friend who also deals in cars, took the Benz worth N55m and with a mileage of 19000 to Henry for a test drive.

It was learnt that a few minutes into the test drive, Manga’s friend excused himself to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator.

It was at this point that Henry disappeared with the car.

However, in a new development, the stolen Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV was found in Delta State and it was recovered nearly 4 days after the suspect absconded with it.

Announcing the recovery of the stolen car, an auto dealer, posted a photo of the alleged thief and a video of the car on its official Twitter handle.

The user stated, “Alhamdulillah its OFFICIAL‼️ The Stolen Car (MERCEDES BENZ GLB-250, 2021 MODEL) Was found today 4th July, 2023 in NIGER DELTA (ASABA)!”

The SUV was found in Asaba but the thief is still on the run.