NAFDAC Warns Public Against Contaminated Whippy Mayonnaise In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the sale of ‘unwholesome’ Whippy Real Mayonnaise in Nigeria.

NAFDAC said the product was discovered following a consumer’s complaint and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the Agency in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“On investigation, the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer, SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State. Samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for laboratory analysis in NAFDAC Laboratory.

“Laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the agency showed unsatisfactory outcomes. It was discovered that, though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibited a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise.

“All zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product,” NAFDAC noted in its public alert issued on Monday.

The agency said the substandard Whippy Real Mayonnaise packed in 245g and 460g in plastic bottles was manufactured in June 2022 and would expire in December 2023.

The batch numbers are OA2GP220614A (Pack size 245g), OA2GP220611A, and OA2GP220617A (Pack size 460g) with A8-0700 NAFDAC registration number.

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consumption, sale, or distribution of the implicated batches of the unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batches of Whippy Real Mayonnaise is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional,” it added.