Nasarawa Doctors Begin Five-Day Warning Strike

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared a five-day warning strike following the failure of the state government to meet its demands.

The state’s NMA said the strike will commence at 8 am on Wednesday, July 5, and will end on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 8 am.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lafia on Wednesday, the Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr. Peter Attah, said the decision to embark on the five-day warning strike was reached at the association’s meeting held on Tuesday in the state capital.

He accused the state government of not being serious about addressing the plights of members of the association, adding that doctors and other medical workers in the state were suffering due to poor welfare packages from the state government.

“The state government did not show seriousness to meet our demands and we have been patient enough on the matter. So, after 21 days’ notice, we have decided to embark on a five days warning strike which is starting today. We will resume work next week Monday, July 10, to take further decisions on the matter if the government fails to meet our demands before the said date.

“The strike action was unanimously decided by our members, so a monitoring team will be going around to check the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, and other 19 General Hospitals across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, and any NMA member who defaults, will face the disciplinary committee of the association,” Dr. Attah added.

Accordibg to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the association had previously issued a three-week ultimatum on June 13 over welfare issues affecting their members.

The state’s NMA lamented the non-implementation of promotion for doctors and annual salary increments; non-implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustments; non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance and the accrued 17 months Arrears; inadequate manpower and overwork of doctors; high burden of taxation on doctors and medical residency training fund payment.