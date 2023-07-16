NDLEA Arrests Europe-Bound Student With Methamphetamine Consignment At Abuja Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 19-year-old student identified as Nnamani Daberechi, for attempting to export 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpuru Mmiri, concealed in crayfish.

Mr Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi explained that the suspect was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on his way to Europe for undergraduate studies.

According to him, Daberechi was intercepted on July 15 during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

He said, “While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies.

”But upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

“A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine.”