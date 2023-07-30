NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs Concealed In Body Lotion Tubes (Video)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), attached to the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) have intercepted illicit drugs concealed in a cargo going to Nairobi, Kenya.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the command, says a search of the consignment revealed that various quantities of MDMA (Ecstasy) popularly known as ‘Molly’ and Rohypnol were concealed in a bag consisting of foodstuff.

Babafemi said an agent, Onydem Chinwe Florence, who presented it for export was arrested.

Also, an attempt by another suspect, Igboma Ifeanyi to export quantities of Loud, a variant of Cannabis, Tramadol and Rohypnol all weighing 7.8kg concealed in 66 bottles of skin lightening lotion was thwarted by vigilant operatives who intercepted him while preparing to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Muscat, Oman at the Lagos airport.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Intercepts Drug Syndicate, Seizes 116 Bags Of Cannabis In Kano

Babafemi added that another suspect, Ekpenisi Wisdom Pious was equally arrested while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Oman with 6.00kg skunk hidden in a bag of food stuff.

A follow up operation led to the arrest of a staff of Toprano Hotel, Ikeja, Ibigbami Temitope Oluwatobi who was fingered in the drug trafficking scheme.

A consignment of 5.70kg codeine syrup going to the United Kingdom was on Thursday 27th July seized from a 51-year-old widow, Adewunmi Taiwo Atinuke by NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA Ikeja.

Equally, a consignment of 8.5kg skunk well concealed in a vehicle engine block going to Dubai, UAE was on Tuesday 18th July intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier companies in Lagos.

At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, another container load of nitrous oxide popularly known as laughing gas, linked to a 30-year-old businessman, Stephen Eze, was seized on Tuesday 25th July.

Two containers of the same substance imported from China by the suspect was earlier seized on 13th July at the Apapa port.

The third shipment was intercepted during a joint examination of the container marked SUDU7431605 containing 8,336 cannisters of Nitrous Oxide and pressure release Nozzles.

Watch video below: