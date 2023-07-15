NDLEA Launches Investigation Into Stray-Bullet Incident That Killed 2-Year-Old Boy

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint in the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State, where a stray bullet hit a young boy.

The victim reportedly died in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

The agency, in a statement on Saturday signed by its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) has, after receiving initial briefings from the Delta State Command, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident to establish the facts of the case.

“A team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday 13th July and in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid to demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped. While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the victim’s father, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s),” the statement read.