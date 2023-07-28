Nigeria Calls For Bazoum’s Release, Return To Status Quo

The Federal Government has condemned the coup in the Republic of Niger that deposed the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, said in a statement on Thursday.

She said, “This unconstitutional change of government is unacceptable at a time when concerted efforts are being made to stabilize the sub-region and uphold the principles of democracy and good governance.”

“In line with the pronouncement of the Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Nigeria calls for the immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family members and other civilians being detained; and reversion to status quo ante,” Omayuli said.