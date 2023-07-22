Nigerian Air Force Destroys Illegal Refinery In Rivers

A Nigerian Air Force jet belonging to the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on Friday July 21, destroyed an illegal refinery site near Dariama in Rivers state.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information said the criminal enterprise came under intense firepower of the Air Component.

READ ALSO: Refinery Monopoly: “Fuel Price Could Cost N1000 Per Liter By December – NLC Warns

Gabkwet said in a statement, “The Air strike, which was intelligence-driven, took out the illegal oil refining site situated at Dariama Village, a locality about 20 Kilometers South west of Abonnema and 50 Kilometers South west of Portharcourt, Rivers State.

“It is important to note that this illegal site was observed to be active with tanks and reservoirs filled with suspected illegal refined products.

“The air strike yet again reaffirms the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards eradicating the activities of oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerers.”