Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Benue

No casualty was recorded as a FT7-NI belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Makurdi, Benue state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident happened on Friday evening, while on a routine training exercise.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Edward said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said.

