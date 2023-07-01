Nigerian Man Arrested For Caging, Starving Wife For Almost Two Years (Photos)

A suspect, Abdullahi Isa, has been arrested by the police for dehumanising, locking up and starvating his wife for nearly two years in Maiduguri Metropolitan, Borno State on Friday.

In a viral video, the woman could be seen being carried into a waiting ambulance.

According to Daily Post, the Women and Childrens’ rights activist, Comrade Lucy D. Yunana, who was seen in the video, said the incident occurred in the Gwange Three Area of Maiduguri, the state capital on Friday.

She explained that Bulama of Gwange (3) took her staff to the suspect’s resident where the woman had been locked up for nearly two years.

READ ALSO: Man Remanded For Alleged Defilement Of 15-Year-Old Girl At Gunpoint In Benue

“The suspect by the name Isa Abdullahi of Gwange (3) in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council is the husband of the survivor (name withheld).

“We were informed that it was the neighbours that fed her, she has not been given food but most of the time neighbours usually sneaked in and give her food.

“Thankfully, our staff were conducting some awareness on SGBV in Gwange when Bulama of the area took our staff to the house where she was locked in and what they saw was indeed terrible and prompted us to inform the relevant authority to save the woman’s life.

“We went there along with the Zonal Coordinator of the Human Rights Commission, Barr. Jumai Mshelia and saw her in the room, what we saw in the room was in a bad and dehumanized condition. The man was arrested by men of the Gwange Division of Police and he is currently in the police station.”

Comrade Lucy added that she reached out to the necessary people and the woman has been taken to the hospital for treatment, the medics are currently working on her.

But the suspect, Isa Abdullahi claimed that they had seven children together but all are dead and her wife has been tormented by an evil spirit which was the reason he lock her up.

See photos below: