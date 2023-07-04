Nigerian Masseuse Attempting 72-Hour Longest Massage To Break Guinness World Record Collapses

Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma who attempted a 72-hour longest massage on different individuals in Lekki, Lagos State has collapsed.

Ijeoma collapsed at the venue of the event during a massage session which was recorded live on social media.

She had done a total of 50 hours before collapsing around 1am.

As of the time of filing this report, Ijeoma was yet to return to the venue and had stopped the live coverage.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes.