Nigerian Woman Moves To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Massage On Different People

A Nigerian masseur, Joyce Ijeoma, has declared her interest to start a 72-hour longest massage on different individuals in Lekki, Lagos State.

The lady revealed her interest in making the Guinness World Record in a video that went viral on Sunday.

In the 30-second video, Ijeoma revealed that she has done over 18 hours of massage in preparation for her record-breaking streak.

Ijeoma is looking to break Alastair Galpin’s record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes which was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia in November 2015.

Ijeoma on her Instagram invited friends and enemies to support her on the move.

“A special invite to you all as I attempt to set a new record for longest massage on different individuals. Please come through for me.

“Your support and physical presence would be very much appreciated. Come with your family friends even your enemies,” she wrote.

Recall that since Hilda Baci broke the record for the longest cooking marathon for about 94 hours, many Nigerians have decided to follow in her footsteps.