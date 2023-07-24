“No Demon Inside Me”- Dele Momodu Replies Troll After Not Falling During Anointing Service At Synagogue

Veteran Nigerian Journalist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has responded to a follower who called him out for not ‘falling under anointing’ during a church service.

It was gathered that Dele on Sunday, paid a visit to the Synagogue Church of All Nation under the leadership of Prophetess Evelyn, the wife of the late renowned Evangelist, T.B Joshua.

However, Mr. Dele, via his Instagram page, share a video of the church service while Evelyn was ministering to members.

According to him, he is not a member of the church but he is proud of the efforts put into the work of God to ensure that the legacy of T.B Joshua continues.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a part of the video shared online shows the moment Evelyn laid hand on Momodu while praying for him.

He wrote: “And the LEGACY of PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA continues. Though I’m not a member of SYNAGOGUE, I’m so proud of the efforts put into the work of the Lord. May GOD continue to empower PROPHETESS EVELYN”

Meanwhile, a social media troll who is identified as @blaze.king2, while reacting to the video, questioned the PDP chieftain on the reason he failed to fall during the ministration.

Dele Momodu in his swift response, said that “God is always his shield and there is no demon inside of him”.