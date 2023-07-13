Ondo Pastor Bags Two Years Imprisonment For Stealing Chemicals

An Ondo State Magistrate Court, sitting in Akure the state capital, has sentenced a man, Mr Friday Okeneji, to two years imprisonment for stealing some chemical substances worth a sum of N130,000.

The convict who is a presiding pastor of a popular church in Iwaro Oka Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state was said to have committed the offences on July 2, 2023, in the town.

READ ALSO: Veteran Singer, Blackface Accuses Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake Of Intellectual Property Theft (Video)

He was said to have broken into a chemical shop and stolen the items after which he was caught and charged to court. He was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of stealing.

The pastor, who pleaded guilty when the two charges were read to him, told the court that he committed the offence in his quest to survive the tough time.

He pleaded that he had no means of livelihood, adding that he had to pay N150,000 for his mother’s burial slated for August.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni said the pastor was guilty of the charges and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine. The magistrate however ordered that the prison term should be run concurrently

He also advised the convict to turn a new leaf and imbibe true Christian attributes of hard work and prayerfulness.