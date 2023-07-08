Oshoala Shortlisted For 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for Barcelona’s women, Asisat Oshoala, has been enlisted for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Oshoala’s nomination was announced on the Twitter handle of France Football, organiser of the Ballon d’Or.
However, the 28-year-old Super Falcons forward got nominated in the Socrates Award category, which recognises outstanding solidarity actions carried out by football champions.
Oshoala is one of the five individuals who got the nomination for the award, which was established last year and named after the legendary Brazilian footballer Socrates.
Joining Oshoala as nominees in the category are Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).
The nomination acknowledges Oshoala’s remarkable contributions to her community through the creation of the Oshoala Academy.
The academy aims to provide its beneficiaries with high-quality football training and life skills education. It also empowers young women through sports, transforming them into community role models and ambassadors for the skills they acquire.
The announcement further stated that the nominees in other categories, including men’s, women’s, Yachine Trophy, and Kopa Trophy, will be revealed on September 6.
Meanwhile, Oshoala is currently in Australia with the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s football team, as they train for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, which New Zealand and Australia will host.
The Super Falcons are placed in Group B and will face Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland during the group stages of the tournament.