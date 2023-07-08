Oshoala Shortlisted For 2023 Ballon d’Or Award

Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for Barcelona’s women, Asisat Oshoala, has been enlisted for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Oshoala’s nomination was announced on the Twitter handle of France Football, organiser of the Ballon d’Or.

However, the 28-year-old Super Falcons forward got nominated in the Socrates Award category, which recognises outstanding solidarity actions carried out by football champions.

Oshoala is one of the five individuals who got the nomination for the award, which was established last year and named after the legendary Brazilian footballer Socrates.

READ MORE: Oshoala Scores, Assist As Barcelona Thrash Roma, Reach 5th Straight UCL Semi-Final

Joining Oshoala as nominees in the category are Vinicius Jnr (Brazil/Real Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Marcus Rashford (England/Manchester United), and Alex Morgan (USA/San Diego Wave).