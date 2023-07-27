Osun APC Sues Gov. Adeleke For Appointing Himself, Deputy As Commissioners

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sued Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works.

The ruling party filed the lawsuit on Wednesday at the State High Court in Osogbo, Osun State.

Also, the APC challenged the appointment of Adeleke’s deputy, Kola Adewusi, as the Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.

The governor’s decision to announce the appointments on July 19th has raised concerns within the APC.

The opposition party through its lawyer Sherif Oluyombo is urging the court to determine whether a sitting governor can legitimately hold any other executive office in addition to the governorship.

Citing Section 192(2) and (5) of the Nigerian constitution, the plaintiff has asked the court to establish whether “a person can be validly appointed a commissioner of the government of a state if his nomination is not forwarded to and received by the State’s House of Assembly for purposes of confirmation.”