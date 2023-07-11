Osun Govt. Knocks MURIC Over Position On Commissioner-Nominee List

The Osun State Government has knocked the Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organisation, over its position on the list of nominees for the post of Commissioners by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The government accused the organisation of attempting to stir up religious crises in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Tuesday, in reaction to the a statement signed by the MURIC’s executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

Akintola had condemned what he called “wanton blockage of privileges that should go to Muslims and their diversion to over-pampered and over-fed Christians in Osun State.”

According to him, Adeleke had been deceiving Muslims in the state and engaging in spiritual hide and seek, adding that the goal of the Osun governor’s deception was for the perpetuation of the marginalisation, shortchanging and oppression of Muslims in the state.

Reacting, Rasheed told MURIC to look elsewhere for its merchandise of extremism and division, noting that religious leaders in Osun understand and support Adeleke.

He further said that since assuming office, the governor has premised his governance decisions on competence and commitment, adding that his first appointees occupying commanding heights of the government were appointed not by religion but by merit, competence, and in tandem with his style of leadership.

“The same principle of meritocracy which produced the nominated commissioners was applied in the appointments of permanent secretaries who are accounting officers of the ministries. This policy of equity, fairness and competency also guided the many landmark decisions of Mr Governor.

“It must therefore be noted that no agent of destabilisation with mere nuisance value masquerading as a religious body can deploy religion as a partisan tool to divide and distract a government that is busy with correcting ills of the recent past.

“MURIC should look elsewhere for its merchandise of extremism and division. Religious leaders in Osun understand and support their Governor and their prayers uphold him every second,” Rasheed said.