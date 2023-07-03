Osun Govt. Set To Create Diaspora Office For Indigenes

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has unveiled plans to create a diaspora office that would meet the needs of the state’s indigenes living outside the country.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, stated that Adeleke disclosed the plan while receiving Osun indigenes who came for the Sallah celebration from some West African countries.

Adeleke, who said his government was desirous of tapping into the many potentials of the diaspora population to enhance the development of the state, further said the office to be created would document and relate with Osun indigenes living outside the country.

The statement reads, “Tell our people from Cotonou to Abidjan, from London to Atlanta that we have plans to integrate them into our good governance agenda. I am working on the creation of a diaspora office to document, engage and involve our people.

“I know our people across West Africa are mostly artisans and small-scale business people. The proposed office will capture their data to see where to come in to assist and support them. I may even appoint a liaison officer to be based in Abidjan.

“I know of some towns in Osun where almost every household has several family members, of several generations in Abidjan, Cotonou, and others. I want to put up formal structures to address these various categories of our people.”