U.S City Declares July 7 Davido Day

The City of Houston in United States of America (USA), has declared July 7 as ‘Davido Day’ in honour of Nigerian afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner made the proclamation in a statement released in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

READ ALSO: Davido Performs At Afro Nation Portugal Amid Pregnancy Scandal (Video)

He declared, “I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the city of Houston, do hereby proclaim July 7, 2023, as Davido Day.”

The Mayor made the proclamation following Davido’s soldout show at the iconic Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Davido shared a copy of the statement via his Instastory.

Recall that Wizkid was given similar honour in 2019 after he made history as the first African artiste to sell out the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Mark Dayton, Governor of Minnesota declared October 6 as Wizkid Day.

See photo below: