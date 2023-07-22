Oyo Govt. Nabs, Prosecutes 44 Street Traders In Ibadan

Oyo State Government, Friday, disclosed that it has arrested and prosecuted no fewer than 44 violators of street trading.

The offenders were arrested along Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan North and Salvation Army/Ogunpa Ibadan North-West.

Other areas they were nabbed are; Anajere Market Academy, Iwo road, Lagelu and Egbeda Local Government areas in Ibadan, the State capital.

The exercise, according to the state government, was carried out on Thursday.

Rotimi Babalola, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, made these disclosures in a statement.

According to him, the exercise was carried out in order to ensure that streets get more sanitized and environmental friendly.

He added that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Modupe Adeleye, mobilised a team of Directors of the Ministry and Officers of Oyo State Road Transport Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA) and the Environmental Task Forces, for the enforcement in markets within Ibadan metropolis.

“This was a follow-up to the myriad warnings and sensitization against street trading by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.”

Meanwhile, the Government has sealed five private health facilities found guilty of employing unqualified and unlicensed doctors, commonly referred to as quack doctors.

The state government said it was part of measures towards protecting the health and well-being of residents, adding that the healthcare facilities were sealed for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

Director for Secondary Healthcare and Training, Wale Falana, speaking during an inspection at Olodo and Moniya axis of Ibadan, stated that the action became necessary after an extensive monitoring and evaluation of hospital facilities was carried out within the state.

“The inspection revealed alarming evidence of malpractice, misdiagnoses and inappropriate treatments being administered to unsuspected patients.

According to him, The five health care facilities sealed were found to be lacking in terms of equipment, personnel, and compliance with standard medical regulations.

“Also, some hospitals were staffed with unqualified personnel who were practicing medicine without the required qualifications and license,” he said.

Falana further warned hospitals not to compromise on the quality of healthcare offered to patients, stressing that the facilities will remain closed until they meet the requirements and standards set by the regulatory bodies.

“This administration underscores its commitment to ensuring that health care services in the Oyo State adhere to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

“The government of the day, distinguished health as one of the cardinal programmes, consequently, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde takes the health of the people as essential, which is the reason behind the omititun free health mission held quarterly throughout the state.

“We will not tolerate any compromise in medical standards that could put lives at risk. Our action in closing these hospitals demonstrates our commitment to maintaining quality healthcare delivery within our state,” he added.

Falana added that the state government had urged citizens to be more cautious when seeking medical attention and reminded them to verify the qualifications and licenses of healthcare providers they visit for treatment, encouraging citizens to report any suspected cases of quack doctors or substandard medical practices to the Ministry of Health.

“This will enable the government to take swift action and ensure that the healthcare system in Oyo State remains trustworthy, reliable, and patient-centric.”