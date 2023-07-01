“Peruzzi Slept With Davido’s Wife, Chioma” – Anita Alleges, Says She’s Coming To Nigeria Soon

Anita Brown, an American swimsuit model who accused popular Nigerian singer, Davido of impregnating her has come out to make severe claims against Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland and his signee, Peruzzi.

She also went on to announce via her Instastory that she will be coming to Nigeria soon.

Anita’s newest outburst came only hours after singer Peruzzi slammed Anita Brown, calling her a demonic clout seeker.

“Demonic Clout-Chasing Ekwensu from The Pit of Hell Zukwanuike IJN”, he wrote in a tweet.

READ ALSO: Davido’s Accuser, Anita Reacts As She’s Tagged A Porn Star

Responding to Peruzzi, the new baby mama to be has taken to her page on Instagram to drag Peruzzi.

She accused Peruzzi of sleeping with Chioma. She further insinuated that Chioma might have also slept with Davido’s cousin Clark Adeleke because he has been pestering her to sleep with her as well.

“I’m not impressed by that off-and-on relationship! Where his noble “wife” slept with his friend Peruzzi……” part of her write-up said.

See post below: