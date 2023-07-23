Peter Obi Applauds Staff Of Eko Hotel Who Returned N55m To Customer 

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has applauded a female staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites, identified as Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, for returning misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

It was gathered that Mary, after discovering the bag containing the huge sum of money, reported to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

However, Obi on his Twitter’s page on Saturday, described the Nigerian Lady’s action as heartwarming and reassuring.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt To Close Eko Bridge For Repairs On Sunday

He noted that people like Mary, a Nigerian Teacher, Akeem Badru, who won the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award and many others deserve national honours, awards and recognition.

He wrote: “It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.

“When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?

“These are the people who deserve to be given national honours and awards and recognition, instead of celebrating those who have impacted our nation negatively. In the New Nigeria that we desire, these are the kind of people that will be celebrated. A New Nigeria is Possible”