Police Arrest Two Teenagers For Allegedly Stealing Newborn Baby In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two teenagers identified as Hajara Usman, 19, and Ibrahim Usman,18, for allegedly stealing a newborn baby in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, said the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy and abduction.

According to the PPRO, the suspects sneaked into the apartment of the mother, who recently gave birth and abducted the baby.

The statement reads, “On 25/7/23 at about 0700hrs, one Adamu Baka ‘m’ of Galawa area Akuyam district of Misau local government area aged 55yrs reported at Akuyam outstation that at about 0430hrs, unknown persons intruded into his daughter’s apartment who recently gave birth and carted away with the newly born baby.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were immediately mobilised and earnestly swung into action and eventually arrested the hoodlums. The abducted baby was recovered from one Hajara Usman ‘f’ aged 19yrs of Ishehi Hamlet who conspired with one Ibrahim Usman ‘m’ aged 18yrs of Dugurgama Hamlet to abduct the baby.

“Investigation is still ongoing to unravel the hidden motives behind the nascent act. The suspects would be profiled and charged to Court for the established Offences at the end of the investigation.”