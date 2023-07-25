Police Ban Use Of Hoods, Facemasks By Okada Riders In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has issued a warning to motorcyclists who use hoods or face masks to cover their heads, faces and noses to desist forthwith.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, led this out in a statement on Monday to journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

It was gathered that the warning became essential due to reports received by the police of activities of criminally-minded commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders.

The statement revealed that, “These commercial motorcyclists use hoods with the intent to commit crimes such as robbery, rape, etc. on innocent citizens, especially their passengers during the night, whose identities will not be easily ascertained.

“The decision was taken by the command to curb the criminal activities involving the use of motorcycles in the state,” Opalola said

She also called on the leadership of the okada riders’ association in the state to warn their members against covering their heads and faces in any form while riding their motorcycles.

“The command has plans and strategies on how to arrest and prosecute anyone that acts against the rules,” the police spokesperson said.

Opalola appealed to members of the public not to board the motorcycles or engage the services of any commercial motorcyclist with a hood or facemask.