Reverend John Joseph Hayab, Kaduna State chapter chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has alleged that some politicians are indirectly responsible for the continued banditry activities in the State.

The chairman who said also that political officeholders have caused disunity among State residents and the country at large, made the submission at a one-day roundtable on religion and politics in Kaduna, according to Daily Post.

According to the cleric on Friday, the politicians were fomenting division in society by poisoning the minds of peace-loving people with bigotry.

However, he appealed to the people to preach peace and love among them irrespective of their region and background.

Hayab said: “I vividly recall that things were not like this before. There is the need to recover our Kaduna State, where everyone cares for the other irrespective of any difference

“We should stop treating one another as if we are not human beings. We should love humanity, and we should preach the message of love among our children because what binds us together is bigger than what divides us.”

He further called on Governor Uba Sani to redouble efforts on restoring peace and unity in the State.