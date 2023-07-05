Popular Nollywood Actor, Felix Omokhodion Loses Wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Ugo Omokhodion has lost his wife.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Felix shared a series of pictures showing the beautiful moments they shared together.

The actor wrote: “In the depths of my grief, I bid farewell to you my love, my best friend, my heart, my bride, my Guardian Angel, my partner and my everything.

“Your absence leaves an unfathomable void. Yet, I find solace knowing you now reside with angels in heaven.

“My heart can’t find the right words, but my soul does. Forever in my heart.”

