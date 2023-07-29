Reduce Cost Of Governance, Irrelevant Waste Of Public Funds — Afenifere To FG

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has asked public officials to cut down the cost of governance to prevent wastage.

Sola Ebiseni, secretary-general of Afenifere, the socio-political group in a statement said there is a need for sacrifices by citizens to restore the fiscal viability of the country, but the sacrifice must be made by all and in a progressive manner.

The organisation added that those at the helm of affairs must also lead by example.

“It is time we addressed the inordinate cost of governance in a very open, substantial and substantive way. The gargantuan waste of public funds in running the government with a multiplicity of agencies and offices of doubtful benefit to society must end.

“Oransaye’s report must be updated to capture new agencies that have been added to the federal bureaucracy since the report and to reflect the new compelling and urgent need to reduce the cost of governance.

“The notoriously opaque, obscene and unconscionable salaries, allowances, perks and “retirement benefits” of executive and legislative arms of government at all levels unbelievably more generous than the remuneration of public officers in eminently wealthier nations, must immediately be brought in line with the reality of our economy and productivity,” the group said.

Afenifere furthered that a review of the code of conduct and the general service rules must be instituted to rid the service of the mentality that has allowed the “abuse and leakages” in the system “under the false impression that the country is rich.”

“There is no virtue in profligacy, but there is honour in prudence. For example, while public officers at all levels move around in endless motorcades of exotic bulletproof foreign cars and the presidency keeps a fleet of eleven Presidential jets, much richer nations do not indulge in such frivolities and extravagance. Nigeria can no longer afford these excesses and we must put an end to them going forward,” Afenifere said.

The group said the social misery index is at an all-time high and more Nigerians are resigning to hopelessness due to poverty.

“If nothing concrete is done to ameliorate the current level of hardship on the people, it may lead to massive unrest the country may not be able to contain as things spiral out of control,” the group added.

The socio-political group added that Nigerians expect no less than a courageous and fine-tooth-comb investigation towards recovering public funds and bringing those culpable to book.

“Nigerians must no longer be saddled with the burden of the gargantuan and wasteful funds spent on the fat emoluments of “refinery” workers who produce nothing but are kept on obscene job packages that cost our people N70bn per annum (by estimates published two years ago). This is the justice that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve and expect for the calls for their sacrifice,” Afenifere said.