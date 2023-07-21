Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Becomes Most Streamed African Song In US History

Sensational Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has achieved another milestone as his hit songema.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ displaced CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ to achieve the feat.

American music data compilation website, Chart Data disclosed this on Friday.

READ ALSO: Rema Features In Commercial With NBA Legend, Michael Jordan

The statistics firm tweeted, “@heisrema’s ‘Calm Down’ is now the #1 most streamed Afrobeats song in US history, surpassing @ckay_yo’s ‘love nwantiti’.”

Both versions of the song have surpassed half a billion streams on Spotify and YouTube.

Recall that ‘Calm Down’ became the highest-peaking Nigerian song on US Billboard Hot 100 following a remix with American superstar, Selena Gomez which peaked at number 3.

The song is also the first African song to top the American radio chart.