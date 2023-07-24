Reno Omokri Backs Muslims Over Controversial Davido’s Signee Music Video

Controversial Nigerian socio-political analyst and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has cautioned Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, over the controversial music video of his signee, Logos Olori.

Recall that Davido was spotted posting the music video via his Twitter page on Friday morning.

However, the video, identified some people dressed in white clothes praying the way the Muslims do before launching into dancing as they recited some Quranic verses and prayed.

Davido’s signee, on his part, copied the Muslim style of praying while sitting on the roof of the building.

However, the video generated controversy online, as some social media users accused Davido of disrespecting Islamic beliefs and practices.

Omokri, while reacting to the development in a post via Instagram, opined that it is essential for non-Muslims to respect the sensibility of Muslim Ummah.

According to him, when people ignorantly trample on Muslims’ sacred principles, it is important to address and redress those who feel hurt by the action.

He further urged Davido to speedily make amends so that the issue could be laid to rest as soon as possible.

He wrote: “It is essential that non-Muslims respect the sensibilities of the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, in particular, and the worldwide mumins.

“These are honourable people who hold steadfastly to the teachings of nabi Muhammad (Salla Allahu Alayhi Wasalaam).

“In ignorance of their sacred principles, it is possible to cause unintended offence.

“However, when that is brought to light, there should not be any hesitation to address and redress those hurts.

“The gentleness of our brothers and sisters should not be taken for granted. And I urge anyone who has become aware of how their actions have caused grief to adherents of Islam to speedily make amends so that the issue is laid to rest as soon as possible.

“Wisdom is profitable to direct.”