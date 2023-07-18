Reps. Adopt Motion Mandating Air Passengers To Undergo BP, Sugar Check Before Boarding Flights

The House of Representatives, Tuesday, beckoned on the Ministry of Aviation to ensure passengers at the airports check their Blood Pressure (BP) and Sugar level before getting on board.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to make provision for free High Blood Pressure and Sugar Level Check Desks at Airports,” by Kalejaiye Paul at plenary in Abuja.

Paul who noted that air travel could be physically demanding for many passengers, said that these factors, combined with potential health risks associated with long flights and varying environmental conditions made it essential to prioritise the health of individuals passing through the airports.

According to him, by establishing the check desks, the country would – promote early detection and preventive care for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, likewise demonstrate a commitment to public health promotion.

“This will send a powerful message that we prioritise the well-being of our citizens and visitors by making healthcare services easily accessible regardless of their travel schedules,” he said.

While adopting the motion, the House urged the Aviation ministry to collaborate with relevant healthcare professionals and organisations to establish and operate High Blood Pressure and sugar levels check desks at airports across the country.

They also urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to put adequate medical facilities in Nigerian airports to forestall sudden death.

The lawmakers further requested that the check desks be staffed with trained healthcare personnel who can accurately detect BP band sugar levels.

Additionally, the members opined there was need to provide basic counselling, and refer individuals to appropriate medical services, if necessary.