Reps. Adopt Motion To Stop Network Providers From Reselling Already Purchased SIM Cards

The House of Representatives have moved to restrict telecommunication network providers against the act of reselling already purchased Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to another subscriber after months of unuse.

The lawmakers also warned the providers against the act as it mandated its soon-to-be-constituted Committee on Telecommunications to interface with Global System For Mobile Communication (GSM).

Information Nigeria understands that the call followed the consideration of the motion moved by Boniface Sunday Emerengwa at the plenary on Tuesday.

Emerengwa pointed that GSM came into Nigeria in 2001 with Econet (now Airtel) and MTN as the first providers.

“The advent of GSM enables Nigerians to have access to a variety of different services that were never possible or contemplated in the past such as Mobile Banking Services, etc.

“GSM has helped tremendously to improve the business environment in Nigeria, thereby providing ease of doing business in the country.

“SIM registration began in April 2010 upon directives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to track subscribers in the possible event of an abuse of usage.

“The SIM registration entails the personal information and submission of individual biometric scans which are retained in the SIM by the Provider.

“The SIM cards paid for by individuals but not in use for six months are resold to another subscriber,” he said.

Checks over time reveal that, after registration of a fresh subscriber of a pre registered SIM, the details of the earlier subscriber still show when exposed through the True Caller Applications.

Often times, bank alerts of old subscribers are sent to the new subscriber and vice-versa, thereby exposing customers to huge financial risk, particularly under the growing regime of fraudulent activities (Yahoo)

Adopting the motion, the House gave the committee two weeks to execute the assignment and report back for further legislative action.