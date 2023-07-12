Reps Okay Motion To Lift Ban Of Petrol Supply To Stations At Border Areas

House of Representatives, has asked the Federal Government (FG) to lift the ban on the supply of petroleum products to stations within the country’s land borders.

The lawmakers passed the resolution during the plenary on Tuesday.

This was following the adoption of a motion presented by Adegboyega Isiaka from Ogun state, who asked the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant government agencies to allow duly registered petrol stations within the borders communities to be supplied with petroleum products.

Information Nigeria reports that in 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to petrol stations within 20 kilometres of the nation’s borders.

At the time, the directive was issued to stop smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries like Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Chad and Togo.

Isiaka, while moving the motion, however said the ban should be lifted because the petrol subsidy has been removed.

The lawmaker said the continued enforcement of the ban is causing hardships to millions of Nigerians living and conducting businesses within the affected areas who have to travel kilometres to get the products or pay an extra amount to secure the commodity for their daily needs.

“The ban has continued to impact negatively on the socio-economic activities in the affected areas,” he said.

The lawmakers voted in support of the motion when it was subjected to a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, the Representatives Speaker.

Abbas further mandated the committee on customs and excise, when constituted, to ensure the implementation of the resolution.