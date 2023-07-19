Reps Reject Amendment Of Motion To Suspend Fuel Price Increase

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected an amendment to a motion seeking to suspend the recent increase in the pump price of petrol.

The amendment was proposed by Hon. Ugochinyere Ikenga, who called for an investigation into the increases in the price of petrol since the removal of petrol subsidy.

Moving the motion, Ugochiyere noted that the incessant hike in Fuel prices has in turn caused hardship for Nigerians.

According to him high costs in transportation will in the coming days lead to a hike in food prices in the market.

“Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon with the way things are going fuel will be sold for 1,000 per litre.”

READ ALSO: Petrol Price Hike Will Trigger A Raging Fire – NLC Warns FG

He therefore called on the House to set up an Ad-Hoc committee to summon the Group Managing Director NNPCL to look into the increase in fuel price, the motion was therefore carried when put to a voice vote.

However, the House voted against the amendment after Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary questioned if it was in the place of the House to take such a position since pump price is controlled by the market forces.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) increased the pump price of petrol, known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), from N537 to N617 per litre on Tuesday.