Resident Doctors Insist Strike Continues After Rejecting FG’s 25% Pay Raise Proposal

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected a proposal by the Federal Government proposal to increase doctors’ basic salaries by 25%.

According to the doctors, the proposed pay rise, doesn’t meet their original demand.

The doctors insist on the complete restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its 2009 value, as per their demand made to the federal government on July 5, 2023.

The doctors’ refusal, outlined in a communique signed by President Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, Secretary-General Dr Chikezie Kelechi, and Publicity & Social Secretary Dr Uma Musa, effectively extends the ongoing nationwide strike.

They describe the government’s proposed increment as ‘paltry’ and remain committed to their indefinite strike until their demands are met.

The striking doctors further demanded the immediate implementation of the One-for-One policy, which would replace departed clinical workers.

They argued that the current work overload due to significant clinical staff shortage is untenable and threatens their wellbeing.

They also noted that the government has yet to pay the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) despite previous assurances.

The statement reads: “After critical consideration, NEC resolved as: “To demand the payment of all salaries and arrears including the salary arrears of 2014-2016, arrears of hazard allowance, arrears of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, and promotion arrears to our deserving members without further delay.

“To call on the MDCN to reverse herself on the downgrading of the membership certificate as this is an ill wind that blows no one good, adding that continuing on this path would only reduce the value placed on the postgraduate medical training in Nigeria.

“To call on the governors of Abia, Kaduna, and Enugu states as well as other states where our members’ welfare is neglected, to as a matter of urgency look into these challenges to resolve them amicably. For the avoidance of doubt, these governors are expected to among others, clear all salary backlogs, pay promotion arrears, adopt/review the CONMESS salary structure, review the hazard allowance, and domesticate the medical residency training act as well as pay the MRTF using the new circular issued by NSIWC in January 2023 (as was done by their counterparts in Delta, Benue Ogun and Osun states).

“To vehemently reject the casualization of doctors under any guise in all tertiary health institutions in Nigeria, warning that this could be a subject of industrial action shortly if not nipped in the bud now.

“To call for the immediate unconditional release of our trainer, Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim of UCTH Calaber, and to call on the government to beef up security in the country to forestall such occurrences.

“To persuade the federal government to consider ways of placating Nigerians who have to grapple daily with the burden of living in the post-subsidy era, while calling on the government to ensure that savings from the subsidy removal would be prudently utilized for the common good.”