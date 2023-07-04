Result Scam: JAMB Hands Over Mmesoma’s Case To Security Agencies

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has remained keen on the fact that Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma of Anambra State manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Information Nigeria reports that Mmesoma’s UTME result has caused public uproar and controversy as JAMB declared that her 362 score in the recent test was forged.

On Sunday, the board alleged that Mmesoma used an undisclosed software to manipulate her 2023 UTME result.

However, the candidate in a video vehemently denied the allegation on Monday, saying she printed the result from JAMB portal and could not have been able to alter it.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, said the matter had been handed over to security agencies for investigation, insisting that Mmesoma was not the first person to have manipulated results of examinations conducted by the board.

Benjamin said JAMB’s system was neither tampered with nor compromised as being speculated on social media.

According to him, Mmesoma “simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle”, who sat for the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.″

He said that the board was ready to meet with Mmesoma’s parents and her legal team in the court of law.

“This case has, therefore, been rightly handed over to relevant security agencies for thorough investigation to unravel the masterminds of yet another unfortunate scam.

“The Board is not averse to public scrutiny and is ready for open public sessions, involving the agencies listed above, as well as relevant security agencies where the candidate, parents, guardian and her legal team will be present”, the statement added.