Rivers’ Monarch Arraigned For Murder, Kidnap, Other Crimes

The paramount ruler of Kono-Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Taalor Tornwe, has been arraigned for his involvement in a litany of crimes.

Tornwe and three others are facing twenty-five count charge bothering on conspiracy, cultism, kidnapping, murder and possession of illegal firearms.

King Tornwe, who is already on bail and the three others already in the Nigerian Correctional Center, have taken a fresh plea on the charges.

The four, as well as others now at large, are alleged to have between the year 2019 to 2021, sponsored, killed, kidnapped for ransom and operated as members of a cult group in Kono-Boue community.

When the charges were read in court, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Tornwe, who is already on bail was allowed to go home while three others were sent back to the Port Harcourt Correctional Center.

The trial Judge, Justice Else Thompson after listening to the charges and plea, adjourned the matter to Friday, the 21st of July, 2023 for the commencement of trial.

The paramount ruler of Kono-Boue community was first arraigned before a Magistrate Court and granted bail with a surety signed by one Diukwe Robert, who was later arraigned after the monarch jumped bail.

King Tornwe was later re-arrested and arraigned before the case was moved to the state High Court, where he was granted bail on health conditions.