Sanwo-Olu Sends Commissioner Nominees List To Lagos Assembly (FULL LIST)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally transmitted the list of his proposed Commissioners and Special Advisers nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the nominees list which was sent to the Assembly on Friday was made up of 39 names.
However, there are speculations surrounding the development, alleging that there are series of lobbying and horse-trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.
Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, made this known in a statement released to the public via his twitter handle on Friday.
“Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu transmits list of proposed Cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification,” Akosile tweeted.
“The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians.”
Below is the full list:
1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond