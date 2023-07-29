Sanwo-Olu Sends Commissioner Nominees List To Lagos Assembly (FULL LIST)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has finally transmitted the list of his proposed Commissioners and Special Advisers nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the nominees list which was sent to the Assembly on Friday was made up of 39 names.

However, there are speculations surrounding the development, alleging that there are series of lobbying and horse-trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.

Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, made this known in a statement released to the public via his twitter handle on Friday.

“Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu transmits list of proposed Cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification,” Akosile tweeted.

“The list consists of 39 names with 30% women, youths, technocrats and politicians.”

Below is the full list:

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond